Gery Lemon is the only new face on the Town of View Royal’s council after the Oct. 20 municipal election. (Submitted)

Gery Lemon adds woman’s perspective to View Royal council

New council-elect ready to work with incumbent councillors and mayor

The Town of View Royal has a new face on council.

Six people ran for the town’s four councillor seats, and Gery Lemon is the only person elected who has not sat on council before.

“And I am a woman,” Gery Lemon, the new council-elect said with a chuckle. “Contrary to what other media has said.”

READ MORE: Screech joined by Kowalewich, Rogers, Mattson and Lemon

While View Royal has had women on council before, there were none among the previous council before Oct. 20.

“I look forward to representing the perspective of a large part of the population. I think that’s been missing. Women simply look at things differently,” Lemon said.

As a former journalist and communications specialist, Lemon hopes to engage people of all demographics in the district.

“If I can play a role in interesting people and connecting people with council proceedings and issues and concerns, I think it would add to the health of the community,” she said.

Lemon is interested in finding a way to bring people together, perhaps with a town centre or, as she puts it, a “community heart” where people could meet and gather. There’s also the “untenable” traffic that Lemon said causes a real stress. That’s where she’d like to see the ENN corridor revitalized.

“It belongs to the people of Vancouver Island and there must be a way of getting that corridor running,” she said.

She’s also excited to serve alongside two long-term incumbents who Lemon has known since the days her husband was mayor. Over her kitchen table, Lemon said, she heard the background of long-standing issues in the town and gave her perspective, then only informally. Now she’ll take on her new role by getting a handle on the procedures and finding out which committees she has been appointed to.

After running unopposed, Mayor David Screech will serve his second term as mayor and his fifth on View Royal’s council. Incumbents Damian Kowalewich, John Rogers and Ron Mattson were also re-elected.

READ MORE: Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fog in Victoria affects at least four airlines
Next story
UPDATED: Missing 72-year-old man found

Just Posted

Very Good Butchers to appear on Dragons’ Den

Victoria-based vegan company will star in Nov. 29 episode

Robbery suspects who rammed Sooke police car still at large

Cube van found abandoned in East Sooke

Fog in Victoria affects at least four airlines

Oct. 23 is the fourth day in last week fog has cancelled flights

Athlete who survived head-on collision offers GameChanger award for women

Victoria woman competed in an Ironman two years after doctors told her she wouldn’t walk

PHOTOS: Bear fishes for salmon in Goldstream Park

Each fall thousands of vistors head to the park to watch the annual salmon spawn

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

Duncan mountaintop war monument “desecrated” by 4x4s

Senior dismayed to find off-road vehicles parked with tires on cairn

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Local businesses that go above and beyond honoured at annual gala

Better Business Bureau of Vancouver Island Torch Awards go Nov. 2 at the Union Club

Most Read