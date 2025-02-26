Get immunized before you travel: BCCDC issues warning after measles cases

BCCDC encouraging residents to make sure all immunizations are up to date before spring break

In light of two recent measles cases in the Lower Mainland, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reminding B.C. residents to check that their immunizations are up to date ahead of spring travel.

The BCCDC, the Ministry of Health, and the Provincial Health Services Authority issued a bulletin Friday (Feb. 21) urging B.C. residents to "book appointments for any missing vaccines and build immunity before spring break travel."

The measles vaccine is given in two doses. The first one is the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine at 12 months old, followed by the second dose, measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV), around kindergarten.

"Measles is a highly contagious virus that can spread through air. People can pass the virus to others before they show symptoms, and the virus can stay suspended in the air in a room for several hours. That is why protection by immunization is so important. If you are not fully immunized, you are at risk from measles," reads the release.

The Feb. 21 release notes that 44 measles cases have occurred in Canada this year, with 146 in 2024. The cases are mainly among "unimmunized or under-immunized" people.

The two known recent B.C. cases are connected.

The first was confirmed in a joint release by the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health authorities on Feb. 15. It happened in a resident of the Fraser Health region who had travelled to Southeast Asia, and health authorities issued a warning that people may have been exposed on the flight or in the international arrivals area of YVR.

An information bulletin on Feb. 19 from Vancouver Coastal Health says the second person, a resident of the Vancouver Coastal Health region, had travelled to Southeast Asia in the same party as the first.

Measles immunization: Where to get the MMR vaccine

In Surrey, people can visit the Newton Public Health Unit or the North Surrey Public Health Unit for those "exposed who are at risk of getting measles."

For other Fraser Health public health units, see the Fraser Health website.

Immunization records can be checked through Health Gateway or through your family doctor.

For more information about getting vaccinated visit immunizebc.ca