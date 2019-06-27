Get ready for the second baby squirrel season of the year

Second grey squirrel litter to arrive around July or August

Last year, Wild ARC had 121 grey squirrels in the facility’s care. (Facebook/BC SPCA Wild ARC)

While most humans are getting ready to relax this summer, other living creatures are still out there getting busy.

Grey squirrels have two breeding periods per year, in mid-summer and early spring, with litters being born between March and April and later on around July or August.

According to Wild ARC, a way to tell if a baby squirrel has been orphaned or abandoned is if it is being very vocal and approaching people.

“If a baby squirrel is very hungry and thirsty, it will often walk up to any animal in hopes of being fed,” a Wild ARC Facebook post reads. “If the squirrel is being slightly vocal but not approaching anyone, we recommend waiting about 12 hours to see if the parents will come back before we take any action.”

According to BC SPCA, grey squirrels are the most common squirrel in urban areas of B.C. but are non-native to the province.

They can be grey, black or brindle in colour and have large, fluffy tails longer than their bodies. Squirrels sometimes den in structures like chimneys, attics or walls and chew wires and tree bark. They can also dig up bulbs in garden beds and are attracted to bird feeders.

To minimize conflict, the BC SPCA recommends removing potential food sources by securing garbage bins and composts and making sure bird feeders are inaccessible and not overflowing.

