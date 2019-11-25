Only one more month until Christmas. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Getting jolly in Victoria: it’s officially one month until Christmas

Where to do some local shopping for last-second holiday gifts

It’s the final countdown: one month until Santa Claus arrives.

While many people may be caught in the hustle and bustle of of party planning, Christmas baking, and setting up the lights, one of the biggest stressors is certainly holiday shopping.

But don’t worry, there are plenty of local shopping opportunities just in time for the holiday season.

Starting on Thursday, Nov. 28 is the Christmas Night Market at the Victoria Public Market. The event will take place every Thursday during the holiday season, with vendors open from 4 to 8 p.m. The events will also host live music and different Christmas-themed workshops each week. Permanent vendors will be present as well as local artisans at pop-up stands. there will also be beer, wine and mulled wine available to purchase and drink while people are shopping. The event takes place at 1701 Douglas St.

ALSO READ: Christmas events set to begin across Greater Victoria

Looking for something with a European touch? Why not check out the Victoria Edleweiss Club’s Weihnachtsmakt – or German Christmas Market? the annual event will carry traditional deli items, a wreath table, Christmas goods and, of course, a baked goods table full of stollen cake, pfeffernusse cookies and more. The event rounds Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Edelweiss Club at 108 Niagara St.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

On Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is the 39th annual Dickens Fair. One of Victoria’s oldest and most beloved holiday craft fairs, the affordable event hosts more than 60 vendors with items that include jewelry, fashion, food and more. The event is taking place at the James Bay Community Centre at 140 Oswego St.

