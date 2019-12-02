(Megan Williams)

Giant sequoia to light up Victoria sky

Campus Honda lights up 100-plus-year-old tree for the holidays

One of Victoria’s famous giant Californian sequoia’s is going be shown off in its 125-plus foot glory for the holiday season. The tree, owned by Campus Honda, will be lit tonight at 6 p.m.

Since 1996, this Giant, sitting at Finlayson and Burnside has been decorated with more than 2,500 lights.

Campus Honda, who have owned the car dealership since 2003, say the exact age of the tree is unknown, however, it is at least 100 years old.

The giant Sequoias were transported to and planted throughout Greater Victoria more than 100 years ago by settlers from California. It is rare to see these massive trees decorated, as is quite the production, considering their height.

Learn more about the historical tree on Southern Vancouver Island, and find an interactive map of their locations at ‘Vancouver Island Big Trees’ blog.

matteus.oconnor@blackpress.ca
