Gibraltar Mine operations near Williams Lake suspended due to strike

Present collective agreement expired May 31, picket line went up just after midnight

Operations at Gibraltar Mine near Williams Lake have been suspended as of Saturday, June 1 due to a labour dispute, confirmed Taseko Mines Limited.

The company said Saturday collective bargaining with Gibraltar’s union representatives has been ongoing in recent weeks, and ended late Friday without an agreement being reached.

The union represents 550 workers at the mine, and the collective agreement they had expired May 31, 2024. They began strike action at 12:01 a.m. June 1, 2024.

“The company elected to systematically shut down mining and milling operations prior to the midnight deadline, and the mine is now on care and maintenance with only essential staff operating and maintaining critical systems,” noted Taseko.

Unifor Local 3018 president Curtis Finley in an update to workers noted the bargaining committee was unable to reach a tentative agreement and is at an impasse with the employer, Taseko Mines Ltd.

“The committee has decided to leave the negotiating table as we are too far apart from what the membership has mandated,” he noted.

Taseko said it remains committed to reaching a fair and equitable agreement.

Taseko and the Unifor Local 3018 had been in negotiations for several weeks.

There is another ongoing strike in the Cariboo Chilcotin with unionized workers at the Cariboo Regional District.

Around 109 members of the BC Government Employees union and have been on strike for three weeks now in region.

