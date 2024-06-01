Gibraltar Mine workers begin strike action north of Williams Lake

Present collective agreement expired May 31, picket line went up just after midnight

Unionized workers at Gibraltar Mine near Williams Lake began strike action at 12:01 a.m. June 1, 2024.

Unifor Local 3018 president Curtis Finley in an update to workers noted the bargaining committee was unable to reach a tentative agreement and is at an impasse with the employer, Taseko Mines Ltd.

“The committee has decided to leave the negotiating table as we are too far apart from what the membership has mandated,” he noted.

The union represents 550 workers at the mine and the collective agreement they had expired May 31, 2024.

When reached Friday, Taseko Mines said at that point it had no comments.

Earlier in the week, the company said it remained committed to reaching a fair and equitable agreement.

Taseko and the Unifor Local 3018 had been in negotiations for several weeks.

There is another ongoing strike in the Cariboo Chilcotin with unionized workers at the Cariboo Regional District.

Around 109 members of the BC Government Employees union and have been on strike for three weeks now in region.

