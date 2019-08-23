Scammers will sell fraudulently obtained Steam Wallet gift cards to unscrupulous gamers at a discount and pocket the money they receive. (Photo courtesy of the Better Business Bureau)

Gift card fraud ends with $2,000 in losses for Victoria residents

Victoria Police Department warning residents to be on the lookout for scammers

Victoria police officers are warning the public after two gift card scams were recently reported. Both scams were unique, featuring a request for Steam Wallet gift cards.

Steam is an online video game service, most well known for games such as Counter Strike, Half Life and Portal. The gift cards, which are available online and through many retailers, are only redeemable for Steam merchandise.

Scammers will sell fraudulently obtained Steam Wallet gift cards to unscrupulous gamers at a discount and pocket the money they receive.

The total loss of these two frauds is more than $2,000.

The first scam came from a person negotiating an online vehicle sale and was convinced to purchase Steam Wallet gift cards by the scammer. The fraudster was able to convince the victim to share the numbers on the back of the gift cards, compromising the card.

READ ALSO: Sooke woman caught up in Craigslist rental scam

The second scam happened when the fraudster compromised a local business person’s email. They used that email to direct an employee of the local business to purchase a large number of gift cards.

To avoid detection, the scammers moved discussions with the employee to a text-based phone number. As the business often uses gift cards, the employee didn’t think anything was out of the ordinary. It was only when the fraudster requested Steam Wallet and Google Play Store gift cards did the employee become suspicious and eventually realized the request was fraudulent.

The Victoria Police Department has compiled a list of various things you can do to avoid or reduce losses if someone is attempting to defraud you.

READ ALSO: Saanich police warn against a ‘brazen’ new phone scam

When conducting business online be wary of someone who needs you to buy a gift card before they purchase what you have for sale.

If you have purchased Steam Wallet gift cards but have not yet given the cards or codes on the back of the card to the scammer, do not scratch off or share the codes on the back of the cards. Call the police instead.

Scammers are good at convincing people to do things they wouldn’t normally do by creating a sense of urgency, often by trying to convince you the situation is an emergency. If it doesn’t feel like an emergency to you, it is likely a scam.

Scammers choose gift cards because they’re similar to cash in that they are nearly untraceable. If you are involved in an online transaction where you are asked to purchase Steam Wallet gift cards but the transaction does not involve video games or Steam merchandise, it is likely a scam.

If you’re unsure if you are being scammed, don’t buy the gift cars and call the police. If you know you have been scammed, call the police.

For more information on avoiding fraud, visit vicpd.ca/fraud.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Large scale flood forces Saanich rec centre to close

Just Posted

Large scale flood forces Saanich rec centre to close

Extent of the damage unknown at this point

Ringette returns to Greater Victoria

Locals are forming a new ringette association after going more than decade without

First council candidate is missing

RCMP asks that anyone with information contact them immediately

Gift card fraud ends with $2,000 in losses for Victoria residents

Victoria Police Department warning residents to be on the lookout for scammers

Second beach closed to swimming at Elk/Beaver lakes

Island Health, CRD do not recommend swimming at Hamsterly or Eagle beaches

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

POLL: Should there be a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers?

We’ve all heard them, and most likely cursed them under our breath.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Wife charged in husband’s death in Sechelt

Karin Fischer has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Max

B.C. Hydro applies to decrease electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Retired Vancouver Island teacher ‘Set for Life’ after $675K lottery win

Patrick Shannon plans to buy new sails for his sailboat

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Striking Western Forest Products workers could lose benefits in September

Union, forest company at odds over Vancouver Island benefit payments as strike enters third month

Most Read