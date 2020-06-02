Oak Bay Police. (Black Press File Photo)

Gift card scam email nearly dupes Oak Bay resident of $300

Fraud attempt posed as familiar friend

An Oak Bay resident nearly fell for a popular email scam that used a familiar friend’s contact on Friday.

In her report of fraud to Oak Bay Police, the woman received an email from her friend requesting she buy $300 in Google Play cards and that she needed them urgently as she was unable to leave due to a meeting.

“The complainant bought the cards and then realized it was probably a scam and did not provide the numbers,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “The complainant spoke to her girlfriend who advised that her email had been compromised. Luckily, in this incident, there was no loss.”

A similar report was made on May 12 when a new employee bought $800 in Google Play cards. They did so following instructions from their new boss which turned out to be fraudulent, but not until the employee turned over the code for the gift cards.

READ ALSO: Saanich man dies from injuries after serious crash on Six Mile Road

The report of fraud was among the calls of public concern that the Oak Bay police responded to between May 25 to May 31.

Police also released a series of files that involved theft from autos and mischievous behaviour with autos.

On May 27 the Oak Bay police fielded reports two reports of overnight theft from cars. One reported two bags of keys removed from a vehicle in 2200-block of Windsor Road. The other reported spare change removed from a car in the 1000-block of Monterey Avenue. On May 30, a pair of prescription sunglasses and clothes with a value of about $400 were reported stolen from a car in the 100-block of Beach Drive.

In all three cases the vehicles appear to have been left unlocked, Bernoties said.

There were two more reports involving cars on May 27. The complainant advised that someone attempted to remove the insurance sticker from the rear licence plate. The other was a report of scratches on the rear of a vehicle in the 2200-block of Florence Street.

READ ALSO: Teen steals B.C. Transit bus, crashes into rock wall in View Royal

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic
Next story
Vancouver Island school principal mourns family killed during US protests

Just Posted

Telus headquarters to come to Victoria in ‘landmark building’ development

City sells land on coroner of Douglas and Humboldt streets for $8.1 million

UPDATED: RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

RCMP say there is no threat to the public

Victoria man identified as victim in Thunder Bay murder

Police investigating after Paul Vivier, 29, discovered in hotel

Fire at Victoria hotel contained to one room, leaves 20 suites in need of remediation

Fire crews extinguished the blaze at the Comfort Inn in 12 minutes

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP seize vehicle stolen from New Westminster

Man arrested on Resthaven Drive charged with possession of property obtained by crime

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

‘Disregard for human life:’ Nanaimo fentanyl trafficker gets four-year sentence

Michael Damien Byrne was arrested as part of 2017 bust

Vancouver Island school principal mourns family killed during US protests

Jelks says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community in the wake of this tragedy

Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

Senior homes stay off-limits as schools, businesses reopen

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

Considerations made to keep Island community’s drive-by birthday celebrations going

Trucks will tone it down or not use horns at all to bring some joy to kids and older folks

Summer tubing ban on Cowichan River lifted

The Tube Shack opening on June 27

Island Health creates executive position dedicated to Indigenous health

Dawn Thomas starting new role this week

Most Read