West Shore RCMP say they get calls daily about gifts and valuables being stolen from vehicles. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gifts, valuables swiped from cars daily as thieves target Christmas shoppers, say RCMP

‘The truth is most doors are unlocked,’ officer says

You better watch out, you better not cry – car thieves have eyes on your Christmas presents, according to West Shore RCMP.

Media Relations Officer Const. Nancy Saggar said they’ve been getting calls daily about gifts and valuables being stolen from vehicles because they are in plain sight.

“The truth is most doors are unlocked,” Saggar said. “It doesn’t take more than 10 seconds to break into a vehicle and grab a purse, wallet, or whatever is on the car seat and take off. Don’t make it obvious that there are valuables in your car.”

READ MORE: One woman woken up by suspect breaking into their home

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP police dog finds break and enter suspect in Langford

Saggar suggests placing valuable items in your trunk, and if you have a caravan, to get covers.

She’s heard of reports across many jurisdictions where suspects wait in mall parking lots looking to see who leaves their car to go shopping. They use that tactic because usually, they can assume the owner won’t be back for a while.

“There are vehicle pirates out there. Don’t forget to take your items with you when you get home too.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Search underway as Our Place Society CEO Don Evans resigns

Just Posted

Victoria shuttle service aims to use cruise ship waste as fuel

Pacific Northwest Transportation Services wants to have a zero emission fleet by 2026

Search underway as Our Place Society CEO Don Evans resigns

‘It’s time for me to takea break to recharge my batteries’

Gifts, valuables swiped from cars daily as thieves target Christmas shoppers, say RCMP

‘The truth is most doors are unlocked,’ officer says

Victoria Police Department taking too long to respond to emergency calls

A new report says VicPD is not meeting its 911 response targets

Victoria looks to suspend taxi obligations as ride hailing services arrive

Ten ride hailing companies are set to come to Greater Victoria in the new year

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft

RCMP arrives as person calmly walks away with tree in downtown area

The Russell Troupe finds a comfort zone in small Island community

Family gathering with two parents and five kids a common scene around Chemainus

Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to rodents and snakes

92 cases of salmonella across six provinces, including B.C.

Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport

Defence lawyers allege the Huawei executive was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated

Most Read