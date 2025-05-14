 Skip to content
Girl, 15, injured after shooting in Prince George

Prince George RCMP is investigating an overnight shooting that left a 15-year-old girl with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m.
Black Press Media Staff
250317-bpd-rcmp-e-division1
The B.C. RCMP 'E' Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C. on March 14, 2025.(Lauren Collins/Black Press Media)

Prince George RCMP is investigating an overnight shooting that left a 15-year-old girl with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday (May 14) in a recreational vehicle parked in the 500-block of Patricia Boulevard, at an encampment locally known as "Moccasin Flats," according to a news release from Prince George RCMP Wednesday.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to hospital. However, police say the suspect is outstanding. No one has yet been arrested. 

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said that the investigation is in the preliminary stages, "but there is currently no indication there is any increased risk to the general public resulting from this incident."

Prince George RCMP is now asking for video surveillance or dash-cam footage. The detachment's serious crimes unit is currently investigating

