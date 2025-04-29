Girl, 5, dead, 22-month-old still in hospital after B.C. Lapu Lapu SUV attack

Police not identifying victims yet

A five-year-old girl is the youngest victim killed in the Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day festival attack, while a 22-month-old boy remains in hospital in serious conditions.

Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Steve Addison provided the latest daily update Tuesday (April 29) and provided clarification on some of the ages of the victims.

Among the dead, are eight women, two men and a five-year-old girl.

The number of people in hospital remains the same as Monday, with seven in critical and three in serious. Of the seven in critical, two are women and five are men, and they range in age from 29 years old to 66 years old. The oldest and youngest are both men. Of the three in serious condition, Addison said they're all male, ranging in age from 22 months old to 60 years old.

Ten of the 11 homicide victims are from the Metro Vancouver area, but police are still working to identify where the 11th victim is from. Addison added that officers are working with Global Affairs to confirm the nationalities of all victims.

He said the investigation will be ongoing for "some time," adding that police are still anticipating additional charges. Addison couldn't say whether those additional charges would be second-degree murder charges – like the eight already approved – or different charges altogether.

He added that since the suspect remains in custody, it allows police additional time for the investigation.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, was charged with eight counts of second-degree murder on Sunday (April 27), the day after the fatal attack. He was arrested at the scene.

Police were called to the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day festival around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a suspect drove an SUV into a crowd of people, killing 11 and injuring at least two dozen more.

Addison said the incident is not connected to terrorism and police are also not investigating the attack as a hate crime.

In the days after the attack, Addison said investigators have identified more than 200 witnesses and officers are in the process of contacting all of them. He said that will take time, though.

Forty-three tips have been called into the department's homicide line at 604-717-2500, and 51 submissions have been received through the Vancouver Police Department's video portal at vpd.ca.

Police are also doing a video canvas of the area, which Addison said spans a radius of 25 blocks. Addison said police expect to be done with the crime scene by Tuesday evening, but the investigation there is "taking a bit longer than anticipated."

The Vancouver Police Department has been operating a friends and family assistance centre at Douglas Park Community Centre, but that will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday and not reopen Wednesday.

Instead, police will have a small, mobile trailer at 41st Avenue and Fraser Street for people looking for information, emotional support or access to resources. It will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. until the end of the week, but Addison said that could be extended.

More to come.