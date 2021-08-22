GM expands Chevy Bolt EV recall to cover all model years for fire risk

Company warns that owners should limit charging to 90 per cent of battery capacity

A 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is displayed at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 13, 2020. General Motors says it has expanded a recall of its Chevy Bolt electric vehicles to include all model years because of a risk the battery cells could catch fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Gene J. Puskar

General Motors says it has expanded a recall of its Chevy Bolt electric vehicles to include all model years because of a risk the battery cells could catch fire.

The latest recall adds about 73,000 Bolts from the 2019 through 2022 model years, including just over 10,000 in Canada, to the previous recall announced in July of 69,000 Bolts from between 2017 and 2019.

The company says that in rare cases, two manufacturing defects in the battery cells create a risk of fire.

It warns that owners should limit charging to 90 per cent of battery capacity and vehicles should be parked outside immediately after charging and not left charging indoors overnight.

The Detroit-based automaker said it will replace the battery modules in all the vehicles at an expected cost of about US$1 billion.

The company initially issued a recall in November after getting reports that five of the vehicles had caught fire. Two people suffered smoke inhalation and a house was set ablaze.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.