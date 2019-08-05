‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

A video of man seemingly telling a woman to go back to her own country in Banff National Park has gone viral.

The clip, posted by Victoria to Twitter Saturday, appears to show a confrontation between a U.S. tourist and two people.

“Did you tell me to go back to my own country, sir?” Victoria is heard asking.

“Do you want me to throw your phone away? Walk,” said a man wearing a Harley Davidson t-shirt who appears to try and grab Victoria’s phone from her.

A woman wearing a bandana on her head tells Victoria to “just go away” before both she and the man appear to curse at Victoria.

In a comment with the video, Victoria said she shared the clip so “these people don’t get to win.”

“I was just assaulted by a man who first told me to go back to my own country, at Banff National park. Please share. @BanffNP,” she wrote.

I reported it to the proper authorities and I hope something happens. But I think it would be good if it goes viral.”

Parks Canada has not yet returned a request for comment.

