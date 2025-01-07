 Skip to content
GoFundMe launched after Vancouver Island dad breaks back in ski lift fall

A family trip to Mount Washington took a turn for the worst when Levi Lewthaite fell 25 feet off a chair lift, breaking his back in two locations
Brendan Jure
levi
Ashley and Levi Lewthwaite. Levi fell from a ski lift on Mount Washington. The 25 feet fall broke his back in two places. Levi Lewthwaite/Facebook

A family ski trip to Mount Washington took a turn for the worst when Levi Lewthwaite fell 25 feet off a chair lift, breaking his back in two locations.

It's still unclear if a seizure or faint caused the father of two to fall at the Vancouver Island resort, but Lewthwaite is now in the hospital waiting to hear if surgery or a backcast will be required. 

A GoFundMe page was created by Mikayla Boyd, the sister of Lewthwaite's wife, Ashley. Donations to the page will help fund and ease the financial burdens while Lewthwaite is in recovery and help fund surgery if needed. The recovery time is expected to be long whether the Lewthwaites opt for surgery or a back cast. 

As of 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, the GoFundMe has 104 donations for $15,845. Boyd set a goal of $28,000.

The Campbell River Mirror has reached out to family.

More to come.

Emergency support ends, effectively leaving B.C. fire victims homeless
Trucking company sues B.C. city for $27M for effectively blocking access
B.C. man calls for cultural consideration after conviction for night hunting
