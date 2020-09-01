Katie Blogg with her husband, Trevor Blogg, and their two children; Grace and Harrison (Submitted photo)

GoFundMe set up for family of woman killed in Ladysmith hit-and-run

35-year-old Katie Blogg of Ladysmith was killed in the August 29 hit-and-run

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of the woman killed in the Ladysmith hit-and-run on August 29.

35-year-old Katie Blogg of Ladysmith lost her life in a crash on the Trans Canada Highway when a Ford F150 crossed the centre median and collided with her sport-utility vehicle.

RELATED: Suspect in fatal Ladysmith hit-and-run plans to turn himself in to RCMP

Blogg leaves behind her husband, Trevor Blogg, and their two children; Harrison and Grace.

Several members of the Ladysmith community have expressed a desire to support the family. The GoFundMe was set up at Trevor’s request to centralize that support.

Funds raised will go toward the future education of the Blogg children, and a memorial service for Katie.

As of 8:23 a.m., September 1, the GoFundMe has raised $29,147 with a goal of $30,000.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Patient wants B.C. to protect legal rights of mentally ill like most provinces
Next story
Teachers’ union slams B.C.’s return-to-school plan; says ad with Dr. Henry is ‘unrealistic’

Just Posted

Metchosin’s family-owned Glenrosa Farm Restaurant to close indefinitely

Last brunch to be served on Sunday, Sept. 13

Southern Vancouver Island’s old-growth protest enters fourth week counting three blockades

Provincial government’s silence ‘ominous’ and ‘worrisome’ say Port Renfrew protesters

Greater Victoria non-profit desperately needs donations to save rescued cat’s leg

Volunteers spent two weeks seeking Nala, who was living on airport property

Missing child located unharmed at Willows Beach

Theft of bicycles, outboard motors highlight Oak Bay police calls

Royal BC Museum adds IMAX feature full-time

Province helps museum purchase $3.8M theatre

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

PHOTOS: Anti-gay ‘street preacher’ drowned out by protesters in Vancouver

David Lynn met by LGBTQ2+ members and allies protesting at B.C. stops in his cross-country tour

Suspect at large after man attacked with hammer in Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP were called to a report of a man being… Continue reading

GoFundMe set up for family of woman killed in Ladysmith hit-and-run

35-year-old Katie Blogg of Ladysmith was killed in the August 29 hit-and-run

Patient wants B.C. to protect legal rights of mentally ill like most provinces

B.C. government recently proposal to amend Mental Health Act, allow youth to be detained for a week after overdose

Three Greens in leadership race to replace former leader Andrew Weaver Sept. 14

Greens won three seats in 2017 and reached an deal giving the NDP a chance to form a minority government

Fruit Tree Gleaning Program returns to Sooke

Program connects local fruit tree owners and volunteer harvesters

Teachers’ union slams B.C.’s return-to-school plan; says ad with Dr. Henry is ‘unrealistic’

Better ventilation, remote learning options and more teachers needed, Teri Mooring says

Tourism operators pivot from guiding to beach cleaning

Corona killed their tours, but created a great opportunity to do a shoreline clean

Most Read