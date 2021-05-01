Damage at KH Silver Nails salon in Victoria after a Thursday-morning fire. (Courtesy of KH Silver Nails/ Facebook)

GoFundMe started for Victoria nail salon that was gutted by Thursday fire

The fire caused around $255,000 in estimated damages and is deemed suspicious

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for a family-run nail salon after it was gutted by a Thursday-morning fire that caused around $255,000 in damages.

The GoFundMe page calls KH Silver Nails a “beloved” business where the “incredibly generous and kind” owners treat customers like family.

The Victoria salon is well-known for its hospitality amongst its clientele, with reviews raving not only about the service but also offerings of noodles, candy and birthday cake.

But all of that was brought to a screeching halt on April 29. Initial calls came into the Victoria Fire Department shortly before 2 a.m. and reported visible fire at the rear of the building and the sounds of banging and screaming. Fire crews arrived at the 783 Fort St. location to find heavy smoke inside the building as well as in neighbouring businesses.

Crews determined no one was in the business and the banging and screaming had come from someone at the rear of the building trying to alert anyone who may have been inside. They extinguished the fire, but the department’s initial incident report noted fire damage to the rear of the building as well as smoke and water damage were extensive throughout the building.

READ: Fire that tore through Fort Street nail salon deemed suspicious

Nobody was injured in the fire, but investigators from the Victoria fire and police departments have deemed it suspicious.

“In light of the recent rise in anti-Asian violence and hate, it is so important that we come together as a community in solidarity with folks who are experiencing this type of targeting,” wrote Amy Baylis, a client of the nail salon who started the GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe had raised just over $2,000 by Saturday and can be found at https://bit.ly/3xFbaiU.

The nail salon posted several photos showing the extent of the fire damage on its Facebook page. They also posted security camera footage showing the initial moments of the flames breaching the business.

READ: Audio-visual mastery has put Island man on the front lines of politics and pop culture

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman
Next story
Pope prays for pandemic’s end and for a ‘horizon of hope’

Just Posted

Damage at KH Silver Nails salon in Victoria after a Thursday-morning fire. (Courtesy of KH Silver Nails/ Facebook)
GoFundMe started for Victoria nail salon that was gutted by Thursday fire

The fire caused around $255,000 in estimated damages and is deemed suspicious

Sidney resident Ken White, standing in front of the proposed site for a 23-metre-tall warehouse on lands governed by the Victoria Airport Authority, says he is concerned about the potential of the warehouse to create additional congestion, but reserves final judgment about the appearance until learning more. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Neighbours stunned by massive warehouse proposed near Victoria airport

Jahn Place resident Ron Creelman says it ‘sucks’ and plans to move

Saidi Mader (wearing white) and other Victoria High School students rehearse for their Urinetown musical that will from May 19 to 22. (Photo courtesy of Victoria High School)
Victoria High flushing theatre conventions with Urinetown musical

The humorous show streams online May 19 to 22

Working at the Legislature control room is Simon de Laat’s current job and requires a great deal of technical know-how. (Photo by Ian Battle)
Audio-visual mastery has put Island man on the front lines of politics and pop culture

DeLaat’s resume includes Super Mario, the B.C. Legislature, David Suzuki and international hockey

Advocates working to secure the purchase of the Kings Road greenspace in Saanich have been granted a one-year fundraising extension to raise the required $2.75 million. (Image via Mayor’s Standing Committee on Fundraising for Kings Road Community Nature Green Space presentation)
Saanich extends deadline for Kings Park fundraiser, holds off on contributing $1.75 million

District to call on Oak Bay, Victoria to contribute to establishing sub-regional park

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

Michael Handley and his field assistant Alice take a look at the new issue of Canadian Geographic. Handley’s picture of a cougar won a reader vote to be on the cover. Photo: Submitted
‘An amazing encounter’: Kootenay photographer’s intimate hours with a cougar

Michael Handley’s picture is on the cover of Canadian Geographic

Abbotsford councillor Brenda Falk has joined the End the Lockdowns caucus, a group of politicians from across the country that believe the lockdowns placed on citizens by the government are worse than the COVID-19 virus. (File photo)
Lockdowns more harmful than COVID-19, claims B.C. councillor on hospital board

Coun. Brenda Falk has joined End the Lockdowns caucus, believes lockdowns long-term are worse than the virus

Jevon Holland celebrates after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez
B.C.’s Jevon Holland drafted by Miami Dolphins, 1st Canadian player chosen in NFL draft

Holland, the 1st Canadian chosen, was the 4th pick of the 2nd round. Two more Canadians were drafted in the 3rd round.

People watch a train go by during the 17th annual Mount Cheam Lions Train and Hobby Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 18, 2014. Saturday, May 8 is Train Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 2 to 8

Train Day, Lumpy Rug Day, and No Pants Day are are all coming up this week

In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. May has also earned his PhD. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of May

How many of these May-related questions can you answer?

Most Read