GoFundMe set up for family of autistic B.C. teen killed in police incident

Fund intended to help pay for funeral for Chase De Balinhard, 15

Chase De Balinhard, 15, has been identified as the Clayton Heights Secondary student killed in a police incident Feb. 9.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 15-year-old teen killed in a police incident Feb. 9 in Surrey.

Identified as Chase De Balinhard by cousin Alexis Butchart, the GoFundMe page states Balinhard's family is looking for support from the community "in this extremely rough time."

"For our family. Chase was a son, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin and a loyal friend. He is missed by so many. This travesty has shook our family to the core, any help would be appreciated," the fundraising page states.

"I’m setting this up for my aunty and uncle to help pay for funeral expenses. He was on the spectrum and was a very loving and caring boy. He didn't deserve this. This is a very hard time for our family. Anything helps. Thank you for taking the time."

Balinhart was killed in a police incident in Surrey's Clayton Heights neighbourhood on Sunday (Feb. 9), after police responded to a report of a person with a weapon at a school in the 7000-block of 188 Street.

An interaction between the teen and the police reportedly happened further away, near the intersection of 70 Avenue and 185 Street, "during which shots were fired by police," according to an Independent Investigations Office of BC release.

The teen died at the scene.

IIO's investigation into the incident continues; the BC Coroners Service’s independent investigation into the death is also underway.

The IIO is asking that anyone who saw or who has video footage of the incident to please contact the IIO Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.