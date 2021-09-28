Gold Arena reopens at Pearkes after closure for upgrades

Ice slab replaced with many more upgrades to Saanich facility

The Gold Arena at Pearkes reopens with many exciting improvements in place. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Media Relations)

The Gold Arena at G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre reopened on Sept. 27 with many new upgrades for the community to enjoy.

The 53-year-old Gold Arena ice slab was replaced, a new ice melt pit was added, and the dasher boards and glass, arena netting, flooring around the boards, and the building’s elevator were upgraded.

Elevator improvements are still underway and are set to reach completion later in the fall.

Pearkes manager Graham Thomson said he is thrilled to welcome the public back this season.

READ MORE: Demolition set to start on Saanich’s 53-year-old ice slab at Pearkes

“The slab replacement and other rink and building upgrades ensure many more years of ice programs and services for the community,” Thomson said in a statement, adding he is grateful to the community for their patience while work was being done.

The Gold Arena is home to numerous associations and prior to the renovation, saw approximately 4,500 hours of ice used by these groups per year.

In celebration of its reopening, the recreation centre will offer a free public skate on Oct. 2 by reserved drop-in.

To learn more about hours and program information visit saanich.ca/recreation.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

recreation