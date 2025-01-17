Golden Ears Park reservations on hold as road access rebuilt after fall storm

Reservations available for new walk-in campsites at Rolley Lake on Jan. 15

The 2025 spring camping season is coming up, with online reservations opening this week for many campgrounds – but not for Golden Ears Provincial Park.

The opening date for camping reservations in the park near Maple Ridge has been delayed because several sections of the Golden Ears Parkway are being repaired. The road provides access to all three campgrounds in the park.

An atmospheric river event in October caused severe damage to the roadway in several areas. The park is currently open to pedestrian access, but vehicle access is only available to the main corral parking area, which is about half a kilometre from the park entrance.

BC Environment and Parks Minister Tamara Davidson said on Monday that visitor safety is the priority, and BC Parks is working with engineers to assess and repair the roadway.

She noted it is one of the most popular parks in the Lower Mainland, and said the focus now is to re-open the south beach day-use area and boat launch. There is currently no timeline for the work's completion, or reopening. Updates will be posted on the website BCparks.ca.

Several sections of the Golden Ears Parkway have significant damage to the shoulder and lanes due to erosion. The channel for Viking Creek has been altered, impacting roads and culverts, and many trails have significant erosion damage.

Visitors are welcome to walk into the park via trails, however they are requested to comply with closure signage erected in the park, and use caution, as unmarked hazards may exist.

Campsites can typically be reserved four months ahead of the desired arrival date. Reservations for the May 2025 long weekend will open this week for many BC Parks campgrounds.

This year, 60 new campsites located in three BC Parks are being added to the reservation service. This includes 17 new walk-in sites at Rolley Lake Provincial Park. The new $2-million campground has a communal day-use shelter, bike racks, bear-proof storage and picnic tables.

Reservations for the new campsites at Rolley Lake parks open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, for May 15 arrivals.

Of the 10,700 campsites BC Parks manages, approximately half are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To learn more about campsite reservations, visit bcparks.ca

A list of park operating dates and campgrounds that accept reservations is available at bcparks.ca/plan-your-trip/park-operating-dates/