Civil rights activist and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke will dress in black attire when she accompanies Hollywood actresses to the 75th Annual Golden Globes tonight at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Facebook photo

Golden Globes set to be a more political affair

Eight Hollywood actresses invite activists to attend annual awards gala in light of #MeToo

The 75th Annual Golden Globes, traditionally the party of the year in Hollywood, may be a more sombre affair this time around, in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations plaguing the entertainment community.

Actresses, and actors have been hinting for weeks they will attend tonight’s show wearing black, making a statement with their attire – arguably the focus of any awards show – to stand in solidarity with sexual assault survivors.

In a joint statement released on activist and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke’s Facebook page, it said fellow activists, Marai Larasi, Rosa Clemente, Ai-jen Poo, Mónica Ramírez, Calina Lawrence, Billie Jean King and Saru Jayaraman, will join actresses Michelle Williams, Emma Watson, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Amy Poehler and Emma Stone at the Globes in a show of support for victims of sexual harassment and assault.

“Our goal in attending the Golden Globes is to shift the focus back to survivors and on systemic, lasting solutions,” the statement reads.

“Each of us will be highlighting legislative, community-level and interpersonal solutions that contribute to ending violence against women in all our communities. It is our hope that in doing so, we will also help to broaden conversations about the connection to power, privilege and other systemic inequalities.”

In 2017, many notable Hollywood figures were accused of sexual misconduct. Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, James Toback, Louis C.K., Brett Ratner and most recently, Canadian director Paul Haggis have all been accused of sexual assault and harassment, in some instances, dating back decades.

The 75th Annual Golden Globes – hosted by comedian and late night host Seth Meyers – will kick off on NBC at 5 p.m. EST or you can watch via Facebook live stream.

