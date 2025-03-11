Golden ski resort closes after emergency passenger incident on gondola

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort remained closed since at least 10:40 a.m., with ski patrol and first responders dispatched to gondola

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden has remained closed most of Monday, March 10, following an emergency incident on its Golden Eagle Express gondola.

The 9:20 a.m. incident is said via the resort's Facebook to have involved multiple visitors and a cabin at the gondola's base terminal, leading to a rapid dispatch of ski patrol and emergency responders and the closure of the entire resort as of no later than 10:40 a.m.

"Our trained maintenance team will be working to unload the passengers as per standard operating procedures," the resort's post reads. "A full inspection has been initiated to determine and analyze root causes. Teams from the manufacturer and relevant authorities have been called in to further assist."

A subsequent update can be expected from the resort later in the day Monday.

The dispatcher for the resort's ski patrol wouldn't provide additional information to Black Press Media, other than that the resort remains closed and updates can be found via its website and social media.

This incident follows the death of a young man at Rossland's RED Mountain Resort last Friday, March 6.

More to come.