Goldstream Avenue closed for gas leak in Langford

Emergency crews are on scene

A ruptured gas line in Langford has closed Goldstream Avenue between Matson and Spencer roads.

Emergency crews are on scene and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Crews are accessing the damage. In the meantime, one neighbour and his daughter were temporarily asked to leave their home.

It is unclear at this time when the road will reopen.

Spencer Middle School is not impacted by the closure.

More to come.

