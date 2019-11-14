Goldstream Avenue closed for gas leak in Langford

Emergency crews are on scene

A ruptured gas line in Langford has closed Goldstream Avenue between Matson and Spencer roads.

Emergency crews are on scene and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

#BREAKING: gas leak along Goldstream Ave between Matson and Spencer Rd. Traffic being rerouted after an excavator hit a gas line near a home. @GoldstreamNews pic.twitter.com/FctiC6lhB4 — Aaron Guillen (@iaaronguillen) November 14, 2019

Crews are accessing the damage. In the meantime, one neighbour and his daughter were temporarily asked to leave their home.

It is unclear at this time when the road will reopen.

Spencer Middle School is not impacted by the closure.

More to come.

