Ariella Falkowski with Lohbrunner Community Farm helps a customer pick out some locally grown produce at the Goldstream Farmers Market at Veterans Memorial Park in Langford last year. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Goldstream Farmers Market to have local beer sales and tastings

Market opens on Sat., May 11

The Goldstream Farmers Market will be starting up again on May 11 and will allow the tasting and sale of local beer alongside wine, cider and mead.

The City of Langford Protective Services Committee recommended allowing sales and tasting of local beer and City Council has approved it.

Alcohol sales were permitted at the market as of 2017 as per the Goldstream Farmers Market Agreement. The agreement states that only two alcohol vendors that provide tasting and sales services are permitted per market.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt tops B.C. farmers markets for second straight year

Goldstream Farmers Market board member Shirley Obersteller said the board is also trying to find a gin vendor.

“Last year when we had cider we had no complaints and it worked very well,” Obersteller said. “It’s not going to be a beer garden, they’ll have a table and a canopy and have some tasting.”

Obersteller said market visitors can expect some great entertainment as well with the addition of an entertainment coordinator to the farmer’s market team.

“We’ve got some really nice bands coming and artists,” Obersteller said. “The music this year could be one of our better years.”

READ ALSO: B.C. Farmers’ Market Trail a one-stop virtual guide to the goods

A food truck will also be present for part of the season as well as some new vendors. The board is also thinking about holding some themed Saturdays, Obersteller said.

The Goldstream Farmers Market is located in Veteran’s Memorial Park in Langford and supports local agriculture, food, artisan crafts and entertainers.

Everything at the market is homemade, handmade or home grown.

Obersteller said patrons of the market love visiting the local farmers and often line up for their produce as well.

This year’s Goldstream Farmers Market opens on May 11 — the day before Mother’s Day — and runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 12.

