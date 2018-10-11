Goldstream Park campground remains closed

The Ministry of Environment can’t say when it will reopen

The Goldstream Provincial Park campground remains closed with no word on when it will reopen.

The campground closed on Sept. 20 after the tent city group, Camp Namegans, settled in the campground for a tumultuous two-week stay. The group left the campground on Oct. 2, but it is still closed with park rangers manning the gate.

Black Press contacted the ministry of environment, but they can’t say when it will reopen to the public.

A statement from BC Parks said “the general public access at the main campground will remain closed until further notice to enable work to prepare the campground for reopening to be completed.”

All other areas of the park, including day use areas, are open to the public and available for reservations.

