Good Samaritan aids in woman’s rescue from Victoria’s Gorge Waterway

A woman in crisis was rescued from the Gorge Waterway on Wednesday night by a passerby who stopped to help.
According to the Victoria Police Department, shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, officers were called to the Selkirk Trestle where a woman was reported in the water. While on scene, police noted a passerby had climbed down the trestle and helped get the woman to a trestle piling.
Members of the Victoria Fire Department assisted with a rescue boat, working with officers and the Good Samaritan to rescue the woman. Firefighters transported the woman and the man assisting her to a nearby dock.
VicPD apprehended the woman under the Mental Health Act and she was taken to hospital for assessment.
The woman and man who assisted her did not report physical injuries.
