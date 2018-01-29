Good Samaritan helps in domestic incident

Suspect is known to police and West Shore RCMP is seeking a warrant

The West Shore RCMP is investigating a domestic incident, in which a Good Samaritan intervened Sunday morning.

During the incident, the suspect pulled out a knife and the Good Samaritan was forced to keep their distance, according to police. There were no injuries.

The incident took place near the View Royal and Esquimalt border at Craigflower Road and Yarrow Place.

The Victoria Police Department was also on scene to assist.

The alleged suspect is known to authorities and the local detachment is in the process of obtaining a warrant.

