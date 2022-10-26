Good Samaritan turns pricey headphones over to Oak Bay police

Stolen giant blue bin, e-bike also among calls to Oak Bay officers last week

A pair of pricey headphones turned in by a Good Samaritan are among the 60 calls Oak Bay police fielded the week of Oct. 17 to 23.

On Oct. 21 a citizen turned in a pair of Apple AirPods Max to the Oak Bay Police Department on Monterey Avenue. The headphones were found near the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Anyone who lost some can call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 to determine ownership.

Blue bin break-in

Someone stole a giant blue bin after breaking into a business building in the 2100 block of Oak Bay Avenue.

The break-in was reported Oct. 17, after someone broke into a shed by forcibly removing a piece of wood. They made off with a 100-gallon blue bin.

Prohibited driver runs stop sign

Skipping a stop sign netted a woman a ticket and vehicle impound after it was found she was a suspended driver. Police stopped the woman on Oct. 18 after an officer saw her fail to obey a stop sign on Ring Road at the University of Victoria.

The officer learned the driver was suspended and issued her a ticket with a fine of $167. She also has a December court date and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Overnight bike heist

A locked-up electric bike was reported missing Oct. 21, stolen sometime the night before from the 3000-block of Redwood Avenue. The bike is a Norco BLT e-bike valued at $4,000, with a grey and orange storage box. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

