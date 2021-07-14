Good Samaritans douse grass fire along North Okanagan highway

Okanagan Restoration Service staff turned temporary firefighters jump into action after spotting blaze

Two Okanagan Restoration Service employees snuffed a small blaze burning along Highway 97A in Spallumcheen Monday, July 12, 2021. (Okanagan Restoration Services Ltd. - Facebook)

Two Okanagan Restoration Service employees snuffed a small blaze burning along Highway 97A in Spallumcheen Monday, July 12, 2021. (Okanagan Restoration Services Ltd. - Facebook)

Two Okanagan Restoration Service staff were in the right place at the right time Monday night when they spotted a small blaze burning along the highway in Armstrong.

The two temporary firefighters jumped into action on their way back from a job in Mara Lake on July 12 when they noticed a fire along Highway 97A, north of Just Rocks.

The company truck had a full tank of water and the staff used it to snuff the flames.

The staff had notified their employer and upon his arrival, there were at least three fire trucks present and the Armstrong-Spallumcheen firefighters were supervising the unexpected volunteer firefighters finish hosing down the grass fire.

“Our guys appreciated all the praise from the fire department and we’re so proud these guys are part of our team,” the business wrote in a shout-out in a Facebook post.

“Be safe out there, everyone.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Tactical evacuation alert issued after fire sparks in southeast Spallumcheen

READ MORE: Missing Vernon woman found safe

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Family of Wet’suwet’en man fatally shot by Campbell River RCMP calls for inquiry
Next story
Suspect wanted for murder of B.C. man returned to Canada following arrest in Europe

Just Posted

A summertime ban on dogs is lifted each winter at Willows Beach, allowing pups to play on the beach from Oct. 1 to Apr. 30. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay maintains status quo for dog ban at Willows Beach

Vanessa Leong interacts with a one-of-a-kind art piece, the first of its kind in the region to feature a virtual reality component. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Virtual reality mural on Victoria arena offers viewers something extra

Central Saanich police and firefighters were called to help rescue a horse stuck in a ditch. (Courtesy of Central Saanich Fire)
Horse stuck in ditch freed by Central Saanich crews

Shane McGuire, a member of the 2017 Victoria HarbourCats team, was selected 278th overall by the Oakland Athletics in the 2021 MLB draft. (Photo courtesy of Victoria HarbourCats)
Six former Victoria HarbourCats chosen in MLB draft