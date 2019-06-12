Google Maps updated to show natural disaster routes

Information on hurricanes, floods and earthquakes rolling out

SOS Alert Updates from Google Maps will aim to reroute people from predicted disaster zones (Google Blog)

Anyone relying on Google Maps for navigation advice will have a better idea of an escape route if a natural disaster occurs.

On June 6, Google announced improved SOS alerts on its map services to provide real-time updates about natural disasters, including “detailed visualizations” about hurricanes, earthquakes and floods.

Areas affected by hurricanes will show forecasts with predicted trajectory of the storm.

After an earthquake people can tap on the map crisis card to see a visualization of the epicentre and its magnitude, along with colour coding that indicates how intense the shaking was in surrounding areas.

Floodzones will also be indicated, with forecasts that show areas likely to flood.

“This information can help you quickly assess the reach of the earthquake and and identify areas likely to have experienced the highest impact,” the Google blog post reads.

Later this summer, these alerts will merge with navigation warnings on Google Maps so that routes can be altered around disaster areas.

