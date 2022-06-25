Government House gardens recognized in national list

Listed as one of the 100 Garden Moments in Canada as part of celebrations for the Year of the Garden

Government House has been named one of the 100 Garden Moments in Canada as part of celebrations for 2022 being the Year of the Garden in Canada.

The grounds include 36 acres of manicured gardens and native ecosystems, maintained by The Friends of Government House Gardens Society, a volunteer group started in 1991 by David Lam, the 25th lieutenant governor of British Columbia.

“The gardens at Government House are a wonderful treasure that I am delighted to share with visitors locally and from all over the world,” Janet Austin, the current B.C. lieutenant governor said in a statement.

The gardens were originally designed in 1911 by G.K. Maclean, a landscape architect from Vancouver and in 2002, the whole estate was designated a National Historic Site.

The recognition list is part of Canada’s Garden Hall of Fame, created for the Year of the Garden in 2022 to honour events and Canadians that have contributed to Canada’s garden culture.

