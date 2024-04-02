GPS leads RCMP to stolen pickup truck in Nanaimo

Vehicle stolen in Comox Valley recovered the same day in Nanaimo, two suspects arrested

Mounties have a 27-year-old man and 23-year-old woman in custody after they allegedly stole a truck in the Comox Valley and drove it to Nanaimo.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, a homeowner in Comox called police at about 2:30 a.m. on March 22 to report that his 2021 Ford F150 pickup had just been stolen from his driveway. The victim said his home security system alerted him to the theft in time for him to watch the thieves drive away in his truck.

Comox Valley RCMP were unable to find the truck or suspects, but later the same morning, at about 7 a.m., the owner contacted Nanaimo RCMP advising that his truck’s GPS system had tracked the vehicle to a residence in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue. Police surround the home and found the truck and suspects.

Westin Ferguson, 23, and Justice Mckay-Saul, 27, both from the Lower Mainland, were arrested at the scene without incident, the release noted.

Ferguson was later charged with theft of the truck, possession of the stolen truck and possession of a prohibited weapon, brass knuckles. Mckay-Saul was charged with possession of the stolen truck. Both suspects were released from custody on conditions and have upcoming appearances at provincial court in Nanaimo on Tuesday, April 9.

The truck’s owner arrived in Nanaimo the same day to retrieve his vehicle.

“Needless to say, he was extremely grateful for the quick arrest and to have his truck recovered and undamaged. He also wished to congratulate the officers for a job well done,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release.

