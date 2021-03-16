Grad celebration expectations stay flexible in Sooke School District

Innovation on the fly will shape graduation events for students in the Sooke School District.

While graduations throughout the district will look different again this year due to the pandemic, school grad committees are coming up with ways to celebrate that abide by current provincial COVID-19 guidelines, said SD62 superintendent Scott Stinson.

“With tight deadlines, they need to plan and prepare now for the events at the end of spring,” Stinson said. Schools sent out the timelines to parents earlier this year so they would also be prepared for the shifts in plans that may take place.

READ ALSO: West Shore resident seeks more robust offerings for youth mental health

Current plans include each graduation class having a professional video made, which will contain speeches and messages from the class valedictorian, little anecdotes about the students, photos, and more for the graduates to share with their families, Stinson explained.

“Planning for the convocation is underway taking into account that guidelines may shift again by then,” he noted. “The committees are remaining somewhat flexible with their plans so that they can make the best graduation for their classmates during this unusual year.”

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SD62