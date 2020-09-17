Saanich police received a report of someone spraypainting hearts in a Tyndall Avenue crosswalk on Sept. 13 and district staff were sent to clean them up. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Graffiti hearts for frontline workers in Saanich crosswalk to be washed away

Police, district respond to crosswalk vandalism

Saanich crews are cleaning up an act of kindness the edged into the unlawful on Sept. 13.

Around 4 p.m. that day, Saanich police received a report about an individual spray-painting a crosswalk on Tyndall Avenue near Kenmore Road.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria police warn of low visibility on roads due to wildfire smoke, fog

When officers arrived, the man explained he was trying to “spread the message of kindness to the community, first responders and health care workers,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

Adam Flint, a spokesperson for the District of Saanich, said a resident notified Public Works staff about the paint and a crew will be dispatched to clean the crosswalk per the municipality’s protocols.

“Graffiti is generally taken care of within a week, depending on the severity of the content,” he said.

