Graffiti hearts for frontline workers in Saanich crosswalk to be washed away

Saanich police received a report of someone spraypainting hearts in a Tyndall Avenue crosswalk on Sept. 13 and district staff were sent to clean them up. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich crews are cleaning up an act of kindness the edged into the unlawful on Sept. 13.

Around 4 p.m. that day, Saanich police received a report about an individual spray-painting a crosswalk on Tyndall Avenue near Kenmore Road.

When officers arrived, the man explained he was trying to “spread the message of kindness to the community, first responders and health care workers,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

Adam Flint, a spokesperson for the District of Saanich, said a resident notified Public Works staff about the paint and a crew will be dispatched to clean the crosswalk per the municipality’s protocols.

“Graffiti is generally taken care of within a week, depending on the severity of the content,” he said.

