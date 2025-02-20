Swastikas, vulgarity deface B.C. wall under 'Every Child Matters' logo

Indigenous leaders, local and provincial officials condemn racist vandalism at Treaty 8 Tribal Association building in Fort St. John

A Treaty 8 Tribal Association building in Fort St. John was defaced with racist graffiti, sparking condemnation from Indigenous leaders and local officials. The spray-painted message, scrawled beneath an “Every Child Matters” banner, read “F--- ur kids,” with swastikas on either side.

Shona Nelson, Band Manager at Doig River First Nation and a Treaty 8 member, shared the incident on LinkedIn, saying the vandalism underscores the persistence of anti-Indigenous racism. “Racism [is] alive and well in our community, and no political will exists from government officials to stand up against racism and extremism,” she wrote. “Apparently, freedom of expression only applies when you are hate-mongering and giving voice to violence by the ‘far right and far out.’”

The Treaty 8 Tribal Association represents six First Nations in northeastern B.C., encompassing Sicannie (Sikanni), Slavey, Beaver (Dane-Zaa), Cree, and Saulteau linguistic groups.

The act was met with swift condemnation from local and provincial officials. Jordan Kealy, Conservative MLA for Peace River North, called it a “disappointing attack” on the community in a Facebook post.

“These acts of racism and violence against members of our community take away from who we really are and the future we are all striving for. Hate fuels division,” he wrote.

Kealy urged residents to reject hatred, saying, “We need to do better. And that starts by lifting each other up, not tearing others down. I hope our community can be the great place we know it CAN be, where people can be proud to call the North Peace home, and everyone in it our neighbours.”

Fort St. John Mayor also denounced the vandalism, expressing “deep sadness and disappointment” on behalf of the city council.

“This unacceptable act goes against the values of respect, inclusion, and unity we strive to uphold in our community,” he said. “There is no place for hate in our city. These actions seek to divide us, incite fear, and negate the progress we have made in building relationships with Indigenous communities.”

He reaffirmed the city’s solidarity with the Treaty 8 Tribal Association, stating, “We must all work together to ensure that Fort St. John is a place where everyone feels safe, valued, and respected. Acts of hate will not define us; our response to them will.”

“To those responsible, your actions do not represent who we are as a community, and we trust that you will be held accountable.”

Christine Boyle, B.C.'s Indigenous relations minister also condemned the vandalism, saying that Treaty 8 is a "critical part of B.C.'s work to advance reconciliation."

Meanwhile, Jewish human rights group B’nai Brith Canada says the graffiti showcases how the swastika is being used against a variety of racialized groups, and it calls for a national ban on the public display of the emblem of the Nazi Party.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Treaty 8 Tribal Association and local RCMP detachment for comment.

- With files from The Canadian Press