A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a Westshore RCMP officer observed the suspect spray painting graffiti on the circular wall of the tunnel underneath the off-ramp that leads from Highway 1 to Millstream Road in Langford. (Westshore RCMP)

Grafitti on the rise with six arrests in 35 days by West Shore RCMP

Man arrested for spray painting on Millstream Road

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a police officer watched him spray paint.

On June 9, just before midnight a Westshore RCMP officer was patrolling on the Millstream Road overpass. The officer observed a man spray painting graffiti on the circular wall of the tunnel underneath the off-ramp that leads from Highway 1 to Millstream Road in Langford.

READ ALSO: WATCH: RCMP arrest four girls in two days for spray painting graffiti

According to Const. Nancy Saggar a search of the suspects backpack found five cans of spray paint which were seized and the man was arrested for Mischief Under $5,000.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest 26-year-old man for spray-painting graffiti in Langford

“The suspect now has a pending court date to answer for the crime,” says Saggar.

This is the sixth arrest the West Shore RCMP have made in 35 days.

“Graffiti is a crime, we will continue to pursue criminal charges against anyone who is caught spray painting graffiti,” she says.


