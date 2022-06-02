Grandmother hospitalized after dog attack on Vancouver Island

“This is a good reminder to keep dogs on leash”

A woman was taken to hospital Tuesday evening following a report of a dog attack in Courtenay.

Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika Terragni told media around 8:30 p.m. on May 31, police received a report of a dog attack in the Braidwood Road area of Courtenay.

“Upon attending, a dog off-leash had attacked another women’s dog who was on leash causing her to fall over,” she noted. “She went to the hospital to examine potential injuries sustained as a result of that.”

Crystal Tinsley Gubersky sent photos of the injuries her grandmother and her dog received from the dog attack.

“She’s doing okay and so is Logan. The dog’s owner needs to come forward,” Tinsley Gubersky said in a social media post.To see photos, click on the ‘Juxtapose’ prompt below. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT.

Terragni added it appears as though her dog was significantly injured as well. The owner of the dog that attacked the woman and her pet left the scene.

“This is a good reminder to keep dogs on leash. It doesn’t matter if they’re friendly or not…they’re animals…it’s a responsibility as a dog owner to look after them.”

While Terragni did not have details as to the types of dogs involved in the incident, she said there was a witness at the scene who stayed behind to speak with police and provide footage in an effort to identify the man that left the scene with his dog.

“It’s our responsibility as human beings to stay behind to make sure everything is okay and take responsibility when your dog is off-leash and something like that happens,” she added.

RCMP are waiting to receive the footage in order to pass the information onto the City of Courtenay’s animal control for their investigation.



