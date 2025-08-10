UPDATE: Evacuations underway as wildfire burns off Highway 33 near Kelowna

The fire is at Highway 33 and Goudie Road

A wildfire sparked along Highway 33 near Goudie Road on Aug. 10, 2025.

1 / 1 A wildfire sparked along Highway 33 near Goudie Road on Aug. 10, 2025. Advertisement

Listen to this article

Update: 6:30 p.m.



The Daves Creek wildfire is now estimated to be 2.53 hectares.

The blaze is expected to continue to grow.

Highway 33 is closed between Goudie Road and Cardinal Creek.

All residents who have been tactically evacuated may proceed to one of the following muster stations:

Kelowna Salvation Army, 1480 Sutherland Avenue,

Joe Rich Community Hall, 11481 Highway 33

Update 3:42 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is being activated to support the Dave’s Creek wildfire that sparked off Highway 33, Sunday afternoon.

Highway 33 and Goudie Road are both closed while fire crews battle the flames both from the ground and the air.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as traffic is heavily backed up on Highway 33.

BC Wildfire is on scene with three and three helicopters.

“Airtankers responded to this incident initially but have completed their objectives for the afternoon,” stated the wildfire service.

Residents in Joe Rich are being evacuated, and many are having to evacuate their animals, such as horses.

Several took to Facebook asking for help to get horses out of the area; however, with Highway 33 closed many are not able to residents.

The blaze is an estimated .8 hectares, and the cause is under investigation.

More to come.

Update 2:55 p.m.

Tactical evacuations are taking place for some properties near a wildfire east of Kelowna.

The fire sparked around 1:30 p.m. along Highway 33 near Goudie Road.

Traffic is heavily impacted while crews battle the blaze.

The fire is estimated at 0.8 hectares according to BC Wildfire Service.

Update 2:30 p.m.

A wildfire along Highway 33 east of Kelowna is estimated at 0.8 hectares in size.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations lists the highway as closed. Drivers should expect delays.

Original 1:50 p.m.

A grass fire has sparked at the hairpin turn on Highway 33 near Goudie Road in Kelowna.

The fire sparked around 1:30 p.m.

Fire crews are on scene.

More to come.