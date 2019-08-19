Grassfire threatens Sooke home

The steep slope behind a Basinview Heights home had fire-fighters scrambling to extinguish a grass fire before it could threaten the home. (Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)

At about 12:30 p.m. today (Monday), yet another grass fire was reported in the District of Sooke

This time the flames were spotted down a steep slope behind a newer home at 5335 Basinview Heights.

“The flames were quite visible when we arrived,” said incident commander Ben Temple of the Sooke Fire-Rescue Department.

“Given that it was moving up a slope (toward the house) it was of concern because fire tends to spread much faster moving uphill.”

In addition to the Sooke Fire-Rescue forces, the Otter Point and Metchosin departments responded as part of the mutual aid arrangements between the departments.

By 2 p.m. the fire was entirely contained but still producing a high volume of smoke.

“We started off by wetting down the upper part of the slope to protect the house, and then got the fire itself under control,” explained Temple.

By the time the fire was under control, it had spread to about a 100 by 50-metre area behind the residence.

The residence was not damaged and no one was injured in the blaze.

Dry conditions have created ideal conditions for grass and brush fires in the region and people are cautioned to be careful with any smoking materials and reminded that open fires are prohibited.



