Gratitude colours Island MP's visit to France for D-Day 80th anniversary

Rachel Blaney invited as part of Canadian delegation to D-Day anniversary

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney was among the Canadians who were invited to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Juno Beach.

Blaney was joined by Second World War veterans and their families, including some veterans who fought on D-Day during the Battle of Normandy 80 years ago.

“It really struck me how grateful the residents still are for the sacrifices that Canadian soldiers made,” Blaney said. “Throughout the ceremony on Juno Beach and during the parade we walked in, we could see the gratitude they still have. We placed wreaths at six different monuments to the Canadian soldiers who died on the beach. Hundreds of people attended the ceremony or watched the parade, many with Canadian flags.”

Touring such a historic place was emotional for Blaney, especially since she was there with the people who were there making history.