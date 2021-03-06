Tanya Bub’s mermaid (pictured at Gage Gallery last month) is stuffed with a year’s worth of plastic from one family’s packaging. It has been on display at Oak Bay Marina in February. (Tanya Bub Photo)

Tanya Bub’s mermaid (pictured at Gage Gallery last month) is stuffed with a year’s worth of plastic from one family’s packaging. It has been on display at Oak Bay Marina in February. (Tanya Bub Photo)

Greater Victoria artist crafts plastic mermaid from a year’s worth of soft packaging

Wire mermaid evolved into plastic beauty

A local artist took a year’s worth of soft plastic packaging destined for the Hartland recycling facility, and instead upcycled it into a mermaid.

Tanya Bub’s giant, colourful mermaid was on display at Oak Bay Marina in February and at the Gage Gallery on Oak Bay Avenue before that. She created it using various plastics saved by Elizabeth Vibert’s family of four.

“It was one massive plastic bag full – like a large, clear garbage bag,” said Vibert, an associate professor of history at the University of Victoria. “I had mixed feelings about the mermaid. She’s gorgeous and hopeful – and she’s a creature of the same sea that we’re slowly poisoning with our plastics.”

READ MORE: Students find recyclable plastic prolific on Oak Bay beaches

Bub and Vibert have been friends a while. The topic came up in a conversation about Bub’s new sculpture form using wire mesh frames.

“I don’t like to buy materials,” said Bub, who has gained a lot of fame lately for her extravagant driftwood sculptures, such as the five-foot-tall Takaya wolf that was at the Empress Hotel last year.

Her goal for the wire mesh mermaid was to get the Gage Gallery more notice.

Bub loved the bright colours of the plastic bags and used them to full effect in the mermaid but again, the mermaid is an “upcycled” piece of plastic that stands for something.

“The first idea was something that would go through the [Gage Gallery] window, cross the boundary of the window, and draw people from outside to inside,” Bub said.

Since last year Bub’s use of wire has grown and she’s sold many sculptures that are just that. However, the magnitude of the mermaid was lost and in need of substance and colour, she said.

“But if I was to add to it, it also needed waterproofing for outdoors. Even driftwood is difficult to make weatherproof,” Bub said.

READ ALSO: Mysterious nurdle pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

Hence, she turned to recycled plastic, but found she only had about a month’s worth.

“What [Vibert] gave me had an incredible colour palette. It had 10 rice bags of the same purple” Bub said.

So while it didn’t start out that way, the plastic mermaid is now a signal for humanity’s plastic problem.

“Plastic flows into the ocean are expected to triple in the next 20 years: that’s completely horrifying, but we can change it. We can reduce our waste – it’s more important than recycling. We can press governments for policy, and pressure companies to stop the endless stream of disposable, discard-able stuff,” Vibert said.

Bub’s next show is a series of driftwood animals, including birds and big cats, that were made to be at the opening of the Malahat Skywalk. Because the Skywalk’s opening is delayed she is in the process of signing a deal to show them at the Bay Centre in Victoria.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Plastic waste

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Aide emailed military ombudsman about sexual assault allegations in 2018: email
Next story
Victoria man wants your help securing a free ticket to the moon

Just Posted

A decade into the 100-year blueprint for restoring the Bowker Creek watershed, Soren Henrich, director of the Friends of Bowker Creek Society, feels positive about the future of conservation and daylighting of the creek. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Ten years in, Greater Victoria’s 100-year Bowker Creek blueprint gets a boost

Victoria council passes several restoration recommendations

During a press event on March 6, Const. Alex Berube, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP, addressed a deadly shooting that occurred in Metchosin the night before. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: One man shot dead in ‘targeted incident’ on Sooke Road

Highway 14 reopens following multi-hour closure for investigation

Victoria man Brett Andersen is asking for people’s help to secure him one of eight free tickets to the moon. (Screenshot/@brettandersen Instagram)
Victoria man wants your help securing a free ticket to the moon

Japanese billionaire offering eight people a trip to the moon

Tanya Bub’s mermaid (pictured at Gage Gallery last month) is stuffed with a year’s worth of plastic from one family’s packaging. It has been on display at Oak Bay Marina in February. (Tanya Bub Photo)
Greater Victoria artist crafts plastic mermaid from a year’s worth of soft packaging

Wire mermaid evolved into plastic beauty

A resurfacing of the tennis court in Metchosin is being eyed for the community. However, funding opportunities still need to be solidified for the project. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)
Renewed surface eyed for Metchosin tennis court

Funding source must first be solidified in order for project to happen

The James C Richardson Pipe Band marches in a Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11, 2019 in Chilliwack. Wednesday, March 10 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 7 to 13

International Bagpipe Day, Wash Your Nose Day and Kidney Day are all coming up this week

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Aquarium users in B.C. warned after invasive mussels found at pet store

Conservation officers were told the mussels were found in a moss ball from a Terrace pet store.

Hockey hall-of-fame legend Wayne Gretzky, right, watches the casket of his father, Walter Gretzky, as it is carried from the church during a funeral service in Brantford, Ont., Saturday, March 6, 2021. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky remembered as a man with a ‘heart of gold’ at funeral

The famous hockey father died Thursday at age 82 after battling Parkinson’s disease

Donald Alan Sweet was once an all star CFL kicker who played for the Montreal Alouettes and Montreal Concordes over a 13-year career. Photo courtesy of Mission RCMP.
Ex-B.C. teacher who was CFL kicker charged with assault, sexual crimes against former students

Donald Sweet taught in Mission School District for 10 years, investigators seek further witnesses

(Black Press Media files)
Medicine gardens help Victoria’s Indigenous kids in care stay culturally connected

Traditional plants brought to the homes of Indigenous kids amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Personal protective equipment is seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
$16.9 million invested to improve worker safety, strengthen B.C.’s food supply chain

Money to be used for social distancing, personal protective equipment, cleaning, and air circulation

More than ever before, as pandemic conditions persist, the threat of data breaches and cyberattacks continues to grow, according to SFU professor Michael Parent. (Pixabay photo)
SFU expert unveils 5 ways the COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed cybersecurity

Recognizing these changes is the first in a series of steps to mitigate them once the pandemic ends, and before the next: Michael Parent

Kevin Haughton is the founder/technologist of Courtenay-based Clearflo Solutions. Scott Stanfield photo
Islander aims Clearflo clean drinking water system at Canada’s remote communities

Entrepreneur $300,000 mobile system can produce 50,000 litres of water in a day, via solar energy

Malawian police guard AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after the shipment arrived in Lilongwe, Malawi, Friday March 5, 2021. Canada is expecting its first shipments of AstraZeneca vaccine next week. (Associated Press/Thoko Chikondi)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases climb to 634 Friday, four more deaths

Currently 255 people in hospital, 66 in intensive care

Most Read