Greater Victoria Black Press journalists win big at Canadian newspaper awards

Greater Victoria’s Black Press reporters are among the best in photography, video and writing, according ot the 2019 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards. From Sidney to Sooke, local teams took home a total of eight awards in the national competition.

“We are incredibly proud of our team. They continue to go above and beyond to serve our communities with breaking news coverage, in-depth investigations, and profiles on the outstanding individuals in Greater Victoria,” said Katherine Engqvist, bureau chief for Black Press’ Greater Victoria editorial hub. “We’ve been working hard to bring you news faster online as well as more in-depth coverage in our print editions. If you missed any of the stories listed below, take a moment to check them out, you won’t be disappointed.”

Keri Coles won gold in Best Feature Series for “Teen opioid death spurs call for change” in the Oak Bay News. She was also golden in the news photo category for her circulation with the image “Relative stare down: grandson gets arrested.”

(Keri Coles/News Staff)

Arnold Lim finished third in his circulation class for his Victoria News photo “Driver slams through coffee shop.”

(Arnold Lim/News Staff)

The Oak Bay News also earned a blue ribbon in its circulation class while the Peninsula News Review earned third place for its holiday edition.

The Sooke News Mirror finished first in the best multimedia feature for “Letter to my former self”. The story by reporter Dawn Gibson featured photos and a video shot and edited by Lim. It followed Gibson throughout the day to document a day in the life of a first-time boxer.

The Oak Bay News finished third in the same category for another Coles’ creation – ‘Cycleangelo’ rolls out fresh tracks.

Gibson also scored gold for the Sooke News Mirror in business writing for “Port Renfrew reborn.”



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

