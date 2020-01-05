Greater Victoria boasts three Coldest Night walks for homeless this winter

Greater Victoria hosts two Coldest Night walks this Feb. 22, one in downtown Victoria and one on the West Shore. (Photo courtesy Our Place Society)

Greater Victoria boasts three separate events for the annual Coldest Night of the Year walk.

For the third year participating in Canada’s National Walk for Homelessness, Our Place Society expands with a West Shore walk added to its downtown Victoria event.

On Feb. 22, thousands take to the streets for the Coldest Night of the Year, a family-friendly walk that boosts awareness and raises money for charities serving the hungry and homeless.

Last year the event raised more than $57,000 locally.

On the West Shore, the event is hosted by Our Place Society Westshore and the Pacific Centre Family Services Association.

The PCFSA has provided counselling and creative programs for its communities for more than five decades, offering vital services to young and old.

Register for the downtown walk at cnoy.org/location/victoriapandora or the West Shore walk at cnoy.org/location/victoriawestshore.

The Mustard Seed Street Church also hosts an event that night. To date, nine walkers are signed up with a

$30,000 goal.

Learn more about the Feb. 22 walk at cnoy.org.

