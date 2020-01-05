Greater Victoria hosts two Coldest Night walks this Feb. 22, one in downtown Victoria and one on the West Shore. (Photo courtesy Our Place Society)

Greater Victoria boasts three Coldest Night walks for homeless this winter

Walkers start gathering pledges now for Feb. 22 walk

Greater Victoria boasts three separate events for the annual Coldest Night of the Year walk.

For the third year participating in Canada’s National Walk for Homelessness, Our Place Society expands with a West Shore walk added to its downtown Victoria event.

On Feb. 22, thousands take to the streets for the Coldest Night of the Year, a family-friendly walk that boosts awareness and raises money for charities serving the hungry and homeless.

Last year the event raised more than $57,000 locally.

READ ALSO: Our Place’s annual Christmas meal feeds hundreds

On the West Shore, the event is hosted by Our Place Society Westshore and the Pacific Centre Family Services Association.

The PCFSA has provided counselling and creative programs for its communities for more than five decades, offering vital services to young and old.

Register for the downtown walk at cnoy.org/location/victoriapandora or the West Shore walk at cnoy.org/location/victoriawestshore.

The Mustard Seed Street Church also hosts an event that night. To date, nine walkers are signed up with a

$30,000 goal.

Learn more about the Feb. 22 walk at cnoy.org.

hr width=“75%”>


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston

Just Posted

Victoria astronomer helps discover 10 billion-year-old galaxy cluster

High-powered telescopes capture clearest picture yet of ‘mature, evolved’ system

Tony-winning musical comes alive at Langham Court

Community theatre group takes on Company, Jan. 15 to Feb. 1

Saanich Lacrosse hosting free sessions for new players

Drop-in sessions being held Jan. 11 and 12 at Pearkes Field House

Greater Victoria boasts three Coldest Night walks for homeless this winter

Walkers start gathering pledges now for Feb. 22 walk

Famed jazz/pop trumpeter Herb Alpert, vocalist Lani Hall, touch down in Victoria

Husband/wife duo join band for April 6 show at the Royal Theatre, tickets on sale now

Canada downs Finland in world junior semis to set up gold-medal game with Russia

Black-clad Canada got its fourth with 5:11 left in the period

Vancouver Island’s Paul Nicklen given Order of Canada, inducted into International Photography Hall of Fame

Nanoose Bay resident says ‘it was all very humbling’

Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston

Wet’suwet’en chief says they are willing to take pipeline dispute all the way to Supreme Court

Lucky 7: Red-hot Canucks extend win streak with 2-1 triumph over Rangers

Myers scores late winner for Vancouver

Fundraiser set up to help Nanaimo man who spent ‘life savings’ to prove his dog isn’t dangerous

Online fundraiser has goal of $5,000 for dog’s owner

One person confirmed dead after avalanche in backcountry near Merritt: RCMP

Search and Rescue personnel located two snowmobilers caught in a slide

Iranians mourn military general as region braces for revenge

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed early Friday

Thousands in southern B.C. without power in aftermath of winter storm

Majority of power outages impacting Shuswap region

No winning ticket in record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket in B.C. did win a portion of a Maxmillion prize

Most Read