Boxing Day shoppers are taking on the region’s malls today. (Twitter/The Bay Centre)

Greater Victoria Boxing Day shoppers hit the stores

Malls, local businesses put on deals for annual sale

Boxing Day has arrived in Greater Victoria, offering up bargains and deals for shoppers with their eye on a special something.

Whether you’re braving Costco, Best Buy or one of the region’s shopping malls, Black Press Media will help you prepare for Boxing Day madness.

READ ALSO: Boxing Day hockey tourney returns to Oak Bay

Stores at the Bay Centre have put on a number of Boxing Day bargains, including up to 70 per cent off at Below the Belt, 50 per cent off at Lifestyles West at La Senza, end of season sales at Aldo and Call It Spring and many others. A list of the Bay Centre’s Boxing Day deals can be found online at the baycentre.ca.

If you prefer to support local businesses this Boxing Day, pay a visit to Munro’s Books, located at 1108 Government St. The 57-year-old local book store is offering 40 per cent off calendars, Christmas books, Christmas cards and gift wrap, as well as 20 to 50 per cent off selected books.

Munro’s Books is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Boxing Day.

Locally owned Bosleys Oak Bay has deals for senior pet-owners, with 10 per cent off on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. Located at 2152 Oak Bay Avenue, the pet store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries filling up fast on Boxing Day

More to come.

