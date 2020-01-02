Greater Victoria braces for impending winter rain storm

The calm before the storm. Heavy wind and rain are expected to hit Vancouver Island Thursday, with precipitation hitting Greater Victoria in the afternoon. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

A strong Pacific storm is brewing and on its way to Vancouver Island, according to Environment Canada.

A rainfall warning is in effect for the west side of the Island, with rain expected to spread onto the central coast and northern Vancouver Island, potentially mixed with wet snow.

Those parts of the region can expect between 100 and 150 millimetres of rain and Environment Canada warns that localized flooding in low-lying areas is a possibility.

Rain and strong southeasterly winds are expected to arrive in Greater Victoria and the south coast by Thursday afternoon, but the highest rainfall amounts are predicted for north and west Vancouver Island and the central coast.

The heavy rain and strong winds will continue all day Friday. Victoria’s Extreme Weather Protocol, which activates a community network to offer additional shelter for people who are homeless, is not currently in effect.

To stay up to date on the latest weather alerts, visit weather.gc.ca.

