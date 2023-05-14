Greater Victoria breaks daily temperature record

Environment Canada recorded a new record of 28.2 C at the Victoria International Airport Saturday

A daily maximum temperature record has been broken in Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada recorded a new record of 28.2 C at the Victoria International Airport Saturday (May 13).

The old record of 26.8 C was set in 2016.

Records in the area have been kept since 1914.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said conditions in the province this weekend are not expected to approach those reached during the heat dome of late June 2021.

“Heat domes are very specific meteorological phenomenon, characterized by persistent high pressure that can trap heat around an area for long periods of time,” Ma explained. “One of the more important characteristics of a heat dome are that even when the sun sets at night, the temperatures remain high. We are not anticipating that kind of scenario here.”

