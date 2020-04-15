Greater Victoria bride sees photos of herself online two years after camera was stolen

VicPD posts pictures from stolen camera in hopes of finding rightful owner

The rightful owners of a camera were found after the Victoria Police Department released this image. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A Greater Victoria woman was scrolling the web one day when she spotted a photo of herself and her family on her wedding day.

“I was shocked,” said Jennifer Sheppard. “It was so strange, not just to see the photo but I think I received more than 40 messages from people.”

Sheppard’s wedding took place in August 2018 at Sandcut Beach in Sooke. The small family gathering had Sheppard’s brother and father taking pictures on separate cameras.

About five months later her brother’s camera was stolen out of his car in downtown Victoria, before Sheppard was ever able to see the photos.

READ MORE: VicPD asks for help finding owner of recovered camera

“They weren’t the only photos, but there were some on there I really wanted to see,” she said. “We’d nicely arranged our nieces and nephews, and every photo with my father in it was on that camera.”

Not only was Sheppard’s wedding on the camera, but so too was her sister’s 2017 wedding where her brother and father were also the only photographers.

Approximately a year after the camera was stolen Victoria police found the camera linked to another break and enter investigation. On Jan. 23, VicPD was called to a report of a break and enter in the 700-block of Johnson Street, and during their investigation officers found a black Canon Powershot SX0IS.

On April 8, VicPD released one of the photos from the camera in hopes of finding the rightful owners.

ALSO READ: Weddings cancelled, postponed and altered due to COVID-19

The response was overwhelming.

“We had my father-in-law phoning saying he had people from his past from 20 years ago calling him to see how he was doing,” Sheppard said. “Between all of us, we probably got 100 messages. It was pretty nice, especially in this time of quarantine when you’re not seeing anyone.”

Sheppard added it was astounding that not only was the camera found, but that two years later the SD card containing the photos had not been erased.

“Clearly they forgot that they stole the camera,” she said.

Sheppard has yet to retrieve the camera from police but hopes to have the photos in hand in the next couple of days.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

VicPDVictoria Police DepartmentWeddings

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit
Next story
Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Just Posted

Greater Victoria bride sees photos of herself online two years after camera was stolen

VicPD posts pictures from stolen camera in hopes of finding rightful owner

Saanich police arrest gardener with stolen supplies, plants

Suspect pushing cart full of supplies away from closed gardening store

‘Strong correlation’ between pandemic and 40-50 per cent drop in pollutants on Island

Nitrous Oxide, particulate matter 2.5, ozone have decreased significantly, says Environment Canada

West Shore RCMP sees spike in property crimes

Calls for break and enters, fraud, stolen vehicles increase compared to March 2019

Bus lane corridor along Trans-Canada Highway sees latest section completed

Southbound Douglas Street bus lane expected to save passengers 10 minutes during peak travel times

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

Hiker warns of man, naked and acting erratically, at rail bridge near Hope

A hike April 8 ended with family scrambling down a hill and running for their vehicles

COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Early hours aimed at seniors, delivery sales also allowed

B.C. police nab impaired driver in golf cart

Police found the man driving in Delta early Tuesday morning wearing a bathrobe and slippers

Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Re-opening too soon would mean all sacrifices being made now could be for nothing

Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

The agency is suspending camping, group activities and events across the country

Tissue rationing leads to arrest after B.C. woman allegedly coughs on grocery clerk

Police reviewed video, spoke with witnesses before making arrest

Most Read