Casey Edge, executive director of the Victoria Residential Builders Association (VRBA), said the association did not want to share member emails with Saanich because of privacy concerns. (Black Press File)

Greater Victoria builders and Saanich embroiled in email feud

VRBA says members don’t want Saanich ‘spam’ over new building code

The association representing builders in Greater Victoria first received, then rejected a request from the District of Saanich to share member emails with the municipality, so it could inform association members about the introduction of a new building code.

“We protect our members’ privacy,” said Casey Edge, executive director of the Victoria Residential Builders’ Association (VRBA), when asked about the reasons for the group’s refusal to share the emails.

The dispute came to light when VRBA tweeted about it on May 14. “Members don’t want govt/political spam,” said the association in a tweet with a link informing readers about federal anti-spam legislation.

Kelsie McLeod, a spokesperson for the District of Saanich, said the municipality’s building inspection and bylaw division reached out to the VRBA as part of its “continued effort to keep communication channels open and inform stakeholders of important changes.” In this case, staff wanted to let VRBA know that the BC Energy Step Code comes into effect in Saanich on June 1, 2019, she said.

“The District of Saanich requested to obtain contact information for the VRBA members so that we could distribute information about the change,” said McLeod. “Alternatively, we requested that the VRBA distribute information to their members.”

RELATED: Report recommends new building code for Saanich

VRBA has publicly opposed the introduction, citing a number of concerns, including increased liability. VRBA has also publicly argued that the code — which is optional — will increase the cost of building.

The code consists of five steps designed to improve the energy efficiency of new buildings with the stated goal of making all new buildings by 2032 net-zero energy ready. Net-zero energy ready buildings are buildings that could (with additional measures) generate enough energy onsite to meet their own needs.

Edge said the association’s 200 members, including more than 100 builders, are aware of the code, which the association will continue to oppose.

“That’s a concept Saanich doesn’t appear to comprehend,” he said.

This back-and-forth adds to the list of public disagreements between the largest municipality in Greater Victoria and the association representing regional home builders. VRBA’s twitter account has not shied away from criticizing Saanich, often comparing it and the City of Victoria negatively to West Shore communities, especially but not exclusively around issues like development cost charges and development permit processing times.

District officials have rejected these charges.

Like many public disputes with a social media component, involved parties often disagree about the tone of the disagreement, and this case appears no different.

VRBA said in its tweet that Saanich was “indignant” about VRBA’s answer, a claim McLeod rejects.

“In our view, the nature of the communication was positive,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Victoria arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

Just Posted

Greater Victoria builders and Saanich embroiled in email feud

VRBA says members don’t want Saanich ‘spam’ over new building code

Sidney Fire the first to move into new community safety building

BC Ambulance Service is expected to move in by mid-June

West Shore RCMP arrest wanted man, seize drugs, recover stolen truck in Colwood

Man arrested after police officer spots suspicious vehicle

UPDATED: Two officers taken to hospital, man in custody after morning blaze on Blanshard

Fire believed to have been intentionally set

Police seek public’s help after late night slashing spree in Saanich

Seven vehicles had their tires punctured on May 14

Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

‘What’s your number?’: Advocates urge Canadians to check their blood pressure

May 17 is World Hypertension Day, marked to spread awareness on the risks of high blood pressure

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Behind the pump: Multiple factors causing high gas prices in B.C.

This summer is shaping up to be a long and painful one at the gas pumps

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

Most Read