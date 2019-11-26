Greater Victoria builders floor new board

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

The Victoria Residential Builders Association has installed a new board.

The new board for 2020 was announced on Nov. 13 at the VRBA’s annual general meeting at Gorge Vale Golf Club. Kyle Ryan from Abstract Developments was named as president, Jenny Martin, Jenny Martin Design as past-president, Dusty Delain, Amity Construction as first vice-president, and Norm Verbrugge, Norman Homes as second-vice-president.

Ellie Sercombe with Limona Group was announced as treasurer, Delain as Builders Council chair, and Derek Ballman with FloForm Countertops as suppliers and trades chair.

Tony Aindow of Goodison Construction, Russ Barry with Interactive Construction, Mike Dalton, Citta’ Group, Lisa Dunsmuir, Step One Design, Steven Hurst, W & J Construction, Dan Olive, Seafirst Insurance Brokers, Paul Smith with K2 Stone (Victoria), and Ballman were named as directors.

Martin received the Executive Achievement Award for leadership from incoming president Ryan. “I want to thank Jenny Martin and all the award winners for their hard work during the past year,” Ryan said in a media release. “I am looking forward to working with a great team of VRBA members and continuing to build outstanding homes and communities.”

Martin, president for 2018-19, presented the President’s Award for outstanding service to Debra Dahlgren, manager of administration and CARE awards. The VRBA Jerry Hepburn Memorial Award for integrity and professionalism was presented to Andrew Tidman of the Tidman Group. Rob Barry with Island Energy received the Mike Kipot Award for contribution to the industry. Sponsors Appreciation awards for supporting VRBA programs were presented to Coastal Community Credit Union and Trail Appliances. Hurst received the Marilyn Ann Lee Award for innovation. Service Awards for delivering builder education were presented to Murray Frank, Building it Right, Darrell Ell, Island ICF, Anton Van Dyk, Centra Construction Group, and Braden Batch, Canada Mortgage and Housing. Todd Halaburda with New West Development received the Service Award for guidance as past president and board member.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com