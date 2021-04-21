Greater Victoria celebrates Earth Day with free transit

Greater Victoria bus commuters ride for free this Earth Day.
In an attempt to get more people using sustainable transportation, BC Transit and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission have made all regular and handyDART transit free April 22.
“Choosing transit instead of driving is one easy way to take action,” they said in a statement. “It not only helps to ease traffic congestion, but also decreases greenhouse emissions by reducing the number of vehicles on the road.”
The transportation bodies remind riders that masks are required on all BC Transit buses.
